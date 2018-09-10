With training camp set to begin this week, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie provides previews for each Canadian NHL team in his TSN Hockey Bobcast.

Check out Bob's thorough look at the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

EDMONTON OILERS

"I don't think it's entirely fair to say that the Edmonton Oilers' only response to an abysmal non-playoff year was to come back status quo. The Oilers do have three new assistant coaches and they have a new goaltender who could challenge Cam Talbot for a significant number of starts. They did add two new forwards with NHL experience and of course, you should add that the players are coming back with a massive chip on their shoulders. But the reality is that GM Peter Chiarelli actively chose not to make a blockbuster move in the off-season and 'overreact...'

I think the way most people look at it - every year you have a Connor McDavid-led team that misses the playoffs, that is a crime against hockey humanity. And I think that would be especially true this season after they didn't do it last season..."

CALGARY FLAMES

"The big off-season goal of the Calgary Flames was two-fold. They wanted to get much better on the right side at right wing, and wanted to become a much more dangerous offensive team - a more balanced offensive lineup. And I think on paper, they accomplished both of those things and they've certainly given new head coach Bill Peters some tools to work with...

The Flames have made some big changes - both on the ice and behind the bench - and I think the feeling in Calgary is that this is the season that they better take a big step forward."