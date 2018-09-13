With high expectations on the Jets, Laine taking aim at 50-goals

TSN has announced its regional broadcast schedule for the 2018-2019 NHL season, with over 190 games covering the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

With four pre-season and 26 regular season games. Check out the full schedule at tsn.ca/leafs1819.

TSN's regular season broadcasts begin with the Leafs taking on all-star centre Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, October 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 – and for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Leafs designated broadcast region on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Extensive team and game coverage is also available on TSN 1050 Toronto.

Highlights of the 2018-19 LEAFS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- Four pre-season games, beginning with an away game vs. the Atlantic Division-rival Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

- The team's tilt against their ultimate playoff foe, the Boston Bruins, at home on Monday, November 26 at m. ET.

- A home game against the current Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals on Thursday, February 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

- The Leafs' final home game of the regular season against the defending Atlantic Division Champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

TSN's coverage of Leafs games feature award-winning play-by-play announcers Gord Miller and Chris Cuthbert, alongside analyst Ray Ferraro with Mark Mastersreporting from rinkside. TSN's acclaimed hockey panel, featuring host James Duthie, Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, analyst Jeff O'Neill, and Dave Poulin contribute to LEAFS ON TSN, with TSN's weekly segment The Quiz returning for the 2018-19 season.

WINNIPEG JETS

With six pre-season and 60 regular season games. Check out the full schedule at tsn.ca/jets1819.

TSN's regular season broadcasts begin with the Jets' season opener against St. Louis on Thursday, October 4 at 7 p.m. CT on TSN3 and for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Jets' designated broadcast region on TSN.ca and the TSN app, with comprehensive radio coverage on TSN 1290 Winnipeg.

Highlights of the 2018-19 JETS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- Six pre-season games, beginning with a home game vs. the Minnesota Wild on Monday, September 17 at 7 p.m. CT

- The Jets' home opener versus the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, October 9at 7 p.m. CT

- Seven all-Canadian matchups, including three matchups vs. Connor McDavid and the Conference rival Edmonton Oilers

- Three games against defending Western Conference champion Las Vegas Golden Knights, in a rematch of last year's Conference Final

- Three games against the Nashville Predators, following the clash of titans from the second round of last year's playoffs

Broadcast Team

TSN's package of Winnipeg Jets games is led by the JETS ON TSN broadcast team of host Sara Orlesky, with veteran play-by-play commentator and Manitoba native Dennis Beyak, alongside analyst and former NHL player Kevin Sawyer, and contributions from Ken Wiebe.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

With five pre-season and 50 regular season games. Check out the full schedule at tsn.ca/habs1819.

TSN's regular season coverage begins with the Habs' home opener against Los Angeles on Thursday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2 – and for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Habs' designated broadcast region on TSN.ca and the TSN app – with comprehensive coverage on TSN 690 Montreal.

Highlights of the 2018-19 HABS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- Five pre-season games, including a home-and-home series against Original Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 26, both at 7:30 p.m. ET.

- The Habs make a trip to Sin City to face off against Max Pacioretty and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, December 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

- Three regular season games against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, including the team's penultimate game on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

TSN's package of Montreal Canadiens games is led by the HABS ON TSN broadcast team of host Tessa Bonhomme, with Pierre LeBrun in studio. Habs broadcasts feature new play-by-play announcer Bryan Mudryk, with contributions from Dave Poulin, Mike Johnson and Craig Button.

OTTAWA SENATORS

With five pre-season and 55 regular season games. Check out the full schedule at tsn.ca/sens1819.

TSN's regular season coverage begins with the Sens' season opener at home against Chicago on Thursday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN5 and for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Sens' designated broadcast region on TSN.ca and the TSN app, with comprehensive coverage on TSN 1200 Ottawa. The complete Ottawa Senators broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca.

Highlights of the 2018-19 SENS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- Five pre-season games, beginning with a home game vs. the Atlantic Division-rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

- The team's first game back from the NHL All-Star break as perennial All-Star Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Sens on Friday, February 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

- The Sens travel to Washington to take on the Stanley Cup Champion Capitals Tuesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

TSN's coverage of the SENS ON TSN feature award-winning play-by-play announcers Gord Miller and Chris Cuthbert, alongside analysts Ray Ferraro, Jamie McLennan, and Mike Johnson. Contributing insight and analysis on the Sens throughout the season is TSN's Ottawa Bureau Reporter Brent Wallace, who delivers news and reports for SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN's slate of programs and platforms.

TSN's acclaimed hockey panel features host James Duthie and Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, with Bruce Garrioch returning for Question Period.