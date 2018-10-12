The high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pettersson, Toews, Oilers, Jets, Nylander and more in TSN Hockey’s Top 10 Storylines of the Week.

PINBALL MAPLE LEAFS

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the big move of the NHL offseason, signing free agent centre John Tavares, and that addition brought expectations. This Maple Leafs team should be good but, at the very least, they were expected to score.

And score they have. Through five games, the Maple Leafs are 4-1, but they have scored 25 goals (5.0 per game). That includes a league-leading seven power-play goals on 18 shots with the man advantage (38.9 SH%).

The driving force on that power play has been Auston Matthews, who has scored four of his nine (!) goals with the man advantage. Matthews scored a total of five power-play goals in 62 games last season, so Toronto’s change in their first unit power play personnel is having an immediate impact on results.

Matthews is tied for the scoring lead with Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, who has 12 points in five games. After a career-high 52 points last season, Rielly appears to be the big beneficiary of Toronto’s new run-and-gun attack.

These are early and obviously unsustainable results, but a team that can score like the Maple Leafs is at least entertaining and, with some defensive improvement, could be serious contenders.

HURRICANE WARNING

The Carolina Hurricanes have been a successful possession team in recent seasons, but have been unable to translate their relative shot-count success into wins, last making the playoffs in 2009.

This season brought new ownership, a new general manager and a new head coach. They brought in defencemen Calvin de Haan and Dougie Hamilton, and have a lineup stocked with rookie forwards – Warren Foegele, Andrei Svechnikov, Valentin Zykov and Martin Necas – and, with goaltender Scott Darling hurt, they are running a goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney.

That might not sound like the recipe for success, but the early results have been good as the Hurricanes are 3-0-1 through four games, and have dominated shot differentials, controlling 62.2% of score-adjusted shot attempts during 5-on-5 play.

Not only have the Hurricanes had some early success. They’ve changed up their post-game celebration, too.

This team knows how to have fun 👏 pic.twitter.com/xKF4mwvqnJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) October 8, 2018

ELIAS PETTERSSON

Coming into the season, the Vancouver Canucks weren’t expected to be good, but they did have some reason for optimism, with Calder Trophy favourite Elias Pettersson stepping into the lineup.

The fifth pick in the 2017 Draft, Petterson dominated the Swedish Hockey League last season, compiling 75 points in 57 (regular season plus playoff) games, so he came into the year as my projected leading scorer among rookies. No reason to change that after he posted seven points in his first four games.

The Canucks may not be good, but the hopes for Pettersson appear to be well-founded. The kid may be skinny, but he can play.

ROOKIE D

In the early going, there are some teams leaning rather heavily on rookie defencemen. Here are the five rookie blueliners averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game:

Dennis Cholowski – The 2016 first-round pick has ample opportunity on a Red Wings blueline that is in flux, and has fellow rookies Libor Sulak and Filip Hronek competing for playing time, too. A solid puck-mover, Cholowski is averaging more than 22 minutes per game, and has three points in three games.

Miro Heiskanen – Taken by the Stars with the third pick in the 2017 Draft, the Finnish blueliner was expected to be NHL-ready this year and hasn’t disappointed.

"He plays like he's 26."



19-year old Miro Heiskanen's second shift in the NHL was a beautiful thing to watch. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/6at8Ujrjyy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 5, 2018

Max Lajoie – While others on this list come with some significant pedigree, Lajoie was a 2016 fifth-round pick who scored one goal in 56 AHL games as a rookie pro last season. With the Senators overhauling their defence corps, Lajoie has stepped into a big role and, shockingly, has five points (3 G, 2 A) in four games.

Henri Jokiharju – A 2017 first-round pick, Jokiharju not only made the Blackhawks, but he’s landed a spot on the Blackhawks’ top pair alongside Duncan Keith. He’s also recorded five assists in four games.

Noah Juulsen – While the 2015 first-rounder did play 23 games last season, he’s still a rookie and, with Shea Weber out, there is room for Juulsen to play a top-four role on the right side of Montreal’s defence.

JONATHAN TOEWS

The three-time Stanley Cup champion, one of the most decorated players in the league, is coming off a season in which he finished with a career-low 20 goals and 52 points. Suddenly, a player who was (unreasonably) being compared to Sidney Crosby a few years ago was now out of TSN’s Top 50 altogether.

So, how did he respond? With eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the first four games. As a bonus, he’s also won 61% of his face-offs.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Toews starts the season with a bang; Dallas’ big line, Matthews, Tavares, Pettersson, Chabot, Gibson and more. https://t.co/iJSqAChYqi @TSNAnalytics pic.twitter.com/bHTFjAHpLl — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) October 8, 2018

OILERS

The 2017-2018 season was a massive disappointment for the Edmonton Oilers, so it would have been nice if they could get out to a quick start this year.

They started the season in Europe, playing one game in the first eight days on the NHL calendar, which they lost, and then they hit the road, where they lost in Boston Thursday night.

It’s only been two games, so alarm bells don’t need to be sounded just yet, but Edmonton has been outscored 9-3, while getting 39.7% of score-adjusted shot attempts, and the early schedule is daunting. After playing at the Rangers Saturday afternoon, they travel to Winnipeg, then return home to face Boston, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Washington. If the Oilers aren’t ready to perform, they could find themselves with an ugly record very quickly.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The most amazing story in sports last season, the Vegas Golden Knights are regressing hard early in their second season.

While they are getting more than 58% of the score-adjusted shot attempts, the Golden Knights aren’t getting the kind of goaltending that they got last year. Marc-Andre Fleury has an .846 save percentage in four starts, and the Golden Knights are 1-4 through five games.

A silver lining: four of their first five games have been on the road, and getting back home should help them get moving in the right direction.

JETS PENALTY WOES

This isn’t a new issue, by any means, but discipline issues linger for one of the league’s most talented teams.

In four games, they have been shorthanded for a league-high 35:28 and, after a night of shenanigans in Nashville, the Jets are averaging 22:15 of penalty minutes per game. In second spot, the Detroit Red Wings have averaged 14:30 penalty minutes per game.

Maybe this issue is nothing significant, but it’s worth monitoring if the Jets can’t improve their discipline as the season progresses.

NYLANDER CONTRACT

Stuck at a contract stalemate with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 22-year-old winger remains a restricted free agent. Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie is also a restricted free agent without a contract, but he’s not going to be in the same price range, and the price range does appear to be a sticking point.

The Maple Leafs, naturally, want to keep their young core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander together, but with Matthews and Marner up for new deals next summer, the Nylander contract has significant ramifications.

As noted above, the Leafs are already scoring a ton, so that’s not helping Nylander’s leverage in any way, but he’s a young player with back-to-back 61-point seasons. Over the past two seasons, there are eight forwards under the age of 23 that have put up back-to-back seasons with at least 60 points and it’s quite a list: Leon Draisaitl, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, and Nylander.

As it stands now, the Maple Leafs insist that they aren’t looking to trade Nylander, though if they were ever going to deal for a premier right defenceman, Nylander would seem to be the type of trade chip that could get that done.

