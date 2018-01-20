An all-timer is gone, Karlsson, Lindros, Bruins, Avalanche, Flames, Crosby, Barzal and more in TSN Hockey’s Top 10 Storylines of the Week.

RED FISHER DIES

It’s rare that the death of a hockey writer would qualify as one of the top stories of the week, but Montreal’s Red Fisher was not just any hockey writer. He was the dean of the profession, started covering the Montreal Canadiens the night of the Richard Riot, was looked up to by all, and the great Michael Farber paid tribute to Fisher with this obituary:

One of my treasured moments was in 2005 when Red Fisher pulled me aside and told me he enjoyed my coverage of the NHL lockout. I was shocked he knew who I even was. My knees almost gave. His nod of approval meant so much to me. Absolute legend — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 19, 2018

SENATORS WILL LISTEN ON KARLSSON?

With the Ottawa Senators struggling, and the trade deadline approaching in five-and-a-half weeks, talk has turned to what might happen when it comes to the future of franchise defenceman Erik Karlsson.

The stance seems to be that the Senators would like to sign Karlsson to a new deal, but they would listen to trade offers. Well, making it public that they would listen to offers certainly opens the door for the rest of the league to pony up their best possible package in order to force the Senators to make a decision.

While the most likely scenario may still be that the Senators keep Karlsson, at least until the summer, with word that the Sens are listening, it could get interesting.

TRADE TALK

Beyond Karlsson, though, there will certainly be trade action coming before the deadline.

The big name on the board is Buffalo left winger Evander Kane, and the Sabres have apparently set a high asking price, as they should. The 26-year-old is generating more than four shots on goal per game, with the best per-game scoring numbers (16 G, 20 A in 45 GP) of his career.

ICYMI, INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss...



- ‘Toe on blueline’ = ‘toe in crease’

- #NHL to re-visit ‘skate in the air’ on offsides

- Asking price for Kane

- #Penguins eying an early trade?

- Prominent blueliners who could be moved



WATCH 🌏: https://t.co/KUUGi5MfPc pic.twitter.com/hvCtcmO87h — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 17, 2018

Other names of interest include Detroit’s Mike Green, Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman, Vancouver’s Thomas Vanek and Erik Gudbranson as well as, apparently, a bunch of Montreal Canadiens.

88 TO THE RAFTERS

After years of distance from his former team, Eric Lindros finally had his number 88 retired by the Philadelphia Flyers.

An extremely rare combination of size, power, speed, and skill, the Big E hit the league like a Mack Truck. He had 659 points in 486 games for the Flyers between 1992 and 2000, a truly dominant player in his era.

It says something about Lindros’ brilliant talent that his Hall of Fame career, shortened by concussions, was considered somewhat disappointing. Like, he could have been even better than merely a dominant Hall of Famer.

In any case, the divorce of Lindros from the Flyers, when he was traded to the New York Rangers after missing the entire 2000-2001 season, prevented his being honoured, which doesn’t reflect particularly well on the Flyers. But, 11 years after he played his final NHL game, Lindros and the Flyers made up and he finally received a long overdue honour.

BRUINS

The Boston Bruins started the season inconsistently, posting a 6-7-4 record through the first 17 games of the season, but they have been on a tear since, suffering just three regulation losses in the next 27 games.

While the Bruins continue to be a strong possession team, have received good goaltending from the duo of Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, and have stars like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak leading the way, one of the big stories about this Bruins club is that it is receiving strong contributions from rookies.

Defencemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk as well as wingers Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk are all playing significant roles for a team that, right now, is probably the best team in the league.

STREAKING AVS

Last season was nothing short of a disaster for the Colorado Avalanche, as they finished with just 48 points.

What a difference a year makes, apparently. Currently on an eight-game winning streak, the Avalanche are among three teams with 53 points that would be in contention for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The attack has been led by Nathan MacKinnon and second-year right winger Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) during an eight-game point streak, and Rantanen has put up 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in those eight games.

Additionally, the last six games of this streak have come with Jonathan Bernier in goal, and Bernier has been outstanding, posting a .956 save percentage in those six wins.

The Avs are still a subpar possession team, and riding percentages during this hot streak, so that does raise some concern about how sustainable this success might be in the long run, but this is a quantum leap forward from where the team was last season.

FLAMES HEATING UP

Winners of seven straight, the Calgary Flames have jumped up in the Pacific Division standings, and may be Canada’s best team at the moment; at the very least, they are challenging the Winnipeg Jets for the honour.

The Flames have been a solid team, but maybe not quite getting results until this streak. They have one of the best defence pairings in the league, their top two lines are productive, and the goaltending provided by Mike Smith and rookie David Rittich has been outstanding. Smith has been on a good run for a while, posting a .938 save percentage over his past 14 starts.

CROSBY

Pittsburgh’s superstar centre got off to a relatively slow start this season, but the points are starting to come, as he has put up 14 points (3 G, 11 A) during a six-game point streak, and is back over a point per game for the season, with 50 points in 48 games.

Even with this scoring burst, No. 87 is averaging a career-low 1.04 points per game, and is generating a career-low 2.81 shots on goal per game; this despite playing 20:49 per game, his most since 2013-2014.

BARZAL

The Islanders’ 20-year-old rookie centre is staking his claim to the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, putting up 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past five games to open up an eight-point lead over Vancouver’s Brock Boeser in the rookie scoring race.

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: @GinoRedaTSN with a closer look at how Mathew Barzal is taking the #NHL by storm https://t.co/sDV8pTdCSe #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/ZpxFt3f3Gx — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 20, 2018

Barzal has been a difference-maker as the Islanders’ second-line centre, putting up stellar possession stats, and scoring better than a point-per-game, a feat that would put him in impressive company if he can maintain it through the end of the season.

Another point for Barzal. If he maintains his point-per-game pace he would join a pretty select group. Here's the list of rookies that have averaged a point-per-game since 1990 (min. 40 games). pic.twitter.com/GZL3S3h3LJ — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) January 19, 2018

KID ROCK TO PLAY THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME

The decision to have Kid Rock play at the NHL All-Star Game isn’t necessarily a major deal, but it reveals a league that seems to have no concept of how perception matters when it comes to public events like this.

The NHL goes on about how hockey is for everyone – as they should, in an effort to expand their potential market – yet if you were to run a fantasy draft for artists that could be associated with the stars and bars of the confederate rebel flag, Kid Rock would surely be a first-round pick. That doesn’t scream, “Welcome, one and all!”

Further, this comes in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ tone-deaf decision to not only go to the White House, but to publicly announce that decision on a Sunday in which the NFL and NBA were widely protesting after the president slammed NFL players who had been silently protesting during the national anthem. Like, the Penguins could have just said nothing that day, but somehow couldn’t help themselves.

Similarly, the NHL couldn’t find a way to pick an artist, any artist, that might not be considered downright offensive to a segment of the audience.

I don’t mind the hits in Kid Rock’s discography, so this isn’t about whether he’s a hot artist at this point – the NHL has a long history of not getting A-list acts – but there is no earthly reason that a professional sports league should want to associate with him, and #theratio has spoken.