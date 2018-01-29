The end has arrived for one of the best players in history, All-Star weekend, Vegas, Marchand, Blackhawks, Rangers, Voynov and more in TSN Hockey’s Top 10 Storylines of the Week.

JAGR

It appears that the end has arrived for the second-leading scorer in NHL history, as 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr has cleared waivers and will be headed to the Czech Republic to play for his hometown team, which he owns, in Kladno.

Despite spending three seasons in the KHL, losing one full season and parts of two more to lockouts over the course of his career, Jagr compiled 1,921 points in 1,733 games, an amazing testament to his outrageous skill and, with significant production later in his career, to his workout regimen.

This season has not gone as hoped for Jagr, who has obviously lost a few steps from his peak years, as one does at 45, and he had just one goal and seven points in 22 games for the Flames; this after scoring 46 points in 82 games for Florida last season and 66 points in 79 games for the Panthers the year before, when he led the NHL in points/60 during 5-on-5 play as a 43-year-old!

In addition to his brilliant statistical record, Jagr became even more of a fan favourite later in his career, not least of all because was making his way around the league, with stops in Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey, Florida and Calgary after returning to the NHL in 2011-2012. He also seemed more quotable and fun-loving, maybe appreciating the experience a little bit more.

The Traveling Jagrs (@68isgr8) stopped by #Flames TV Live ... and were surprised by 6️⃣8️⃣ himself! pic.twitter.com/huWEuwK3mJ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 8, 2017

It’s a bad way for this Hall of Fame career to end (Coughlin’s Law – “Everything ends badly, otherwise it wouldn’t end.”), but it was an amazing run for an incredible player.

ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The NHL held its All-Star festivities in Tampa Bay, and Vancouver Canucks rookie winger Brock Boeser captured the MVP for the victorious Pacific Division squad.

Some other highlights from the weekend: Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, as expected, won the fastest skater competition and Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin took advantage of Shea Weber’s absence and recorded the hardest shot.

Veteran New Jersey Devils centre Brian Boyle was the feel-good story of the event. He’s battling cancer and has a playing history in Tampa Bay, so when Devils winger Taylor Hall couldn’t fulfill his obligation, Boyle was a nice choice.

From @frank_seravalli in Tampa: With full support from his family and best wishes from fans, Brian Boyle had a memorable and special #NHLAllStar Game https://t.co/V6p5adkfC3 #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/D8LObxeaAO — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 29, 2018

All of this is to say that the event was fine but, like most All-Star affairs, not especially inspiring either.

VEGAS NO. 1

The most surprising story of the season heading into the All-Star break has to be the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, owners of the best record in the Western Conference, and the top team in my analytics-based team rankings.

When they started the season losing goaltenders to injury, Vegas still managed to keep winning, and they started getting better shot differentials (the Golden Knights were a 49.0% score-adjusted Corsi team for the first month of the season, and sit at 53.9% since November 1, which ranks third in the league).

Pair that with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury sporting a .942 save percentage, and it’s easy to see why the Golden Knights are winning. Even if Fleury’s save percentage comes down, and the odds are that it will, Vegas’ underlying numbers suggest that there isn’t an imminent collapse coming.

To be completely fair, the Golden Knights aren’t the best team if all teams are at full health. Tampa Bay, Boston and Nashville will have something to say about that, but that’s pretty heady company for an expansion franchise to be keeping in its first season.

MARCHAND SUSPENDED

Speaking of Boston missing key players, one of the best players in the game can’t seem to stay on the straight and narrow.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand has 135 points in 118 games since the start of last season, his 1.14 points per game is tied for third (among players with at least 100 games played), behind only Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid.

However, he’s also a player who has a long history of playing on the edge and, from time to time, crossing the line. He did again last week, throwing a vicious elbow at Devils forward Marcus Johansson, and it earned Marchand a five-game suspension.

#NHLBruins Brad Marchand will have a hearing today for elbowing #NJDevils Marcus Johansson.pic.twitter.com/gIKfeTGyCR — 🚨SiriusXM NHL Network🏒 (@SiriusXMNHL) January 24, 2018

BLACKHAWKS SINKING

Times are uncharacteristically tough for the franchise that has won three Stanley Cups since 2009-2010. They have been bounced from the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, and this year they are in danger of not making the postseason at all, currently sitting in last place in the Central Division, four points behind the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Goaltender Corey Crawford may be the most crucial player to the team at this point. He had been suffering from vertigo, and there were some thoughts that it could prevent him from playing again this season, but there is a chance that he could return to the ice soon.

If Crawford can return and play somewhere near the level that he was at early in the season, then the Blackhawks may have some hope, but anything less and it could be the first time in a decade that the Blackhawks miss the postseason.

RANGERS REELING

While the New York Rangers have only missed the playoffs once in the past 12 seasons, they are two points out of a playoff spot coming out of the All-Star break, and that has prompted quite a bit of trade talk.

It would be a surprise if the Rangers went into full selling mode while this close to a postseason berth, but if they fall further off the pace, the Blueshirts might be real movers and shakers around the deadline.

Reports have put Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and even team captain Ryan McDonagh in the crosshairs as potential trade targets.

Column. The Rangers are preparing to sell, sell, sell, and that means McDonagh, Nash, Zuccarello, Grabner. https://t.co/CQHMjl9pBn via @nypostsports — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) January 26, 2018

TRADECENTRE

Beyond the Rangers, the TSN Trade Bait board is populated with some familiar names. Buffalo’s Evander Kane and Detroit’s Mike Green might be two of the most likely to move, but a newcomer to the list is St. Louis Blues prospect Jordan Kyrou. If you believe in the notion that the Blues are after Senators winger Mike Hoffman, then an offensively-gifted prospect like Kyrou would certainly make sense as part of a package headed the other way.

One interesting aspect is that the Trade Bait board still includes veteran Golden Knights wingers James Neal and David Perron, and while they would have been obvious trade candidates coming into the season, it’s hard to imagine that the first-place Golden Knights would be prepared to ship them out now.

Another to note is that No. 30 on the list of 30 is Colorado defenceman Tyson Barrie, who has found his way into trade rumours over the past few years, but after the Avalanche won 10 straight with Barrie out of the lineup, there may be more of a willingness from the Avalanche to explore that possibility, because a right-handed puck-moving defenceman that can quarterback a power play should bring significant value in return.

DUBINSKY SENT HOME

Columbus Blue Jackets centre Brandon Dubinsky was reportedly sent home from a road trip in order to deal with “personal issues.”

Reports have been vague, with some discrepancy between personal and medical issues, with very little elaboration.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has struggled this season, scoring three goals and posting career-worst possession stats (47.5 CF%, -7.4 CFRel%) in 31 games, so it would not come as a surprise if there was an underlying issue contributing to this sudden decline. It will be interesting to see just how quickly, of if, Dubinsky returns to the lineup.

GOAL REVIEWS

When Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid drove to the net against Calgary in overtime late last week, he clipped Flames goaltender David Rittich a little bit on his way through the crease. Edmonton’s Ryan Strome pounced on the rebound and put it into the net – game over, right?

That would be wrong, apparently, because after video review the referee decided that McDavid had interfered with Rittich, preventing him from getting in position to handle the next shot. It was not an unreasonable view, but it sent the hockey world into a frenzy. There were already a few goal reviews earlier in the week involving Toronto’s Auston Matthews – one which counted, one that didn’t – so the build-up was coming and, after the McDavid situation, the hockey media had determined that video goal reviews weren’t working as intended.

Connor McDavid is the latest NHLer to have a goal called back on a questionable goalie interference review. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VWN9PBluFq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2018

To be fair, NHL coaches aren’t thrilled by the way this has been going either. In Bob McKenzie’s survey of 31 head coaches, 17 of 31 coaches wanted some change to the goalie interference reviews. On the plus side, at least that’s better than the 29 of 31 that aren’t satisfied with offside reviews.

VOYNOV RETURN

Just in case you were feeling generally good about the National Hockey League lately, there may be reason to hate a decision once again, as it appears that Vyacheslav Voynov may be interested in returning from the KHL.

Recall that Voynov ended up in the KHL because he brutally beat his wife in 2014, and after playing well for three years in the KHL, there may be NHL teams prepared to bring him back presumably because getting a solid top-four defenceman isn’t easy and, sadly, domestic violence hasn’t precluded a player from continuing his NHL career.

There will be legal, immigration and contract hurdles to overcome, but any NHL team that is going to sign Voynov had better be prepared for a significant public relations problem. There’s no moral or character argument to be made here, only that a team is willing to make the calculation that Voynov is worth the trouble.

