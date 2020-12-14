TORONTO (December 14, 2020) – TSN sets sail on AMERICA’S CUP yachting match races, beginning with the PRADA AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Running from Dec. 16-18, the AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES is the first stage of contention for the oldest international sporting trophy, the AMERICA’S CUP.

Featuring the best sailing teams in the world, the four teams in AMERICA’S CUP contention include The Defender Emirates Team New Zealand; the Challenger of Record, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (Italy); NYYC American Magic (USA); and INEOS TEAM UK (UK).

