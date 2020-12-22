TORONTO (December 22, 2020) – For the 31st year, TSN is Canada’s home for the nation’s favourite holiday hockey tradition, delivering every game of the 2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, beginning Christmas Day, live from Edmonton (TSN’s full World Juniors broadcast schedule is available here). TSN drops the puck today (Tuesday, Dec. 22) with live coverage of every pre-competition game, including Team Canada vs. Russia on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

TSN today announced the acclaimed broadcast team bubbled in Edmonton throughout the tournament as well as the extensive coverage on Canada’s Sports Leader.

Host James Duthie and Hockey Insider and leading junior hockey expert Bob McKenzie are in the bubble in Edmonton along with analyst Craig Button to follow Team Canada’s progress in Group A, with analyst Jeff O’Neill joining the network’s World Juniors panel remotely. The panel delivers news and analysis throughout the medal round and Gold Medal Game, and tees up the tournament during the 2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: PREVIEW SHOW airing Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24) at 7 p.m. ET.