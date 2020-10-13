It’s one of the most shocking and complex stories in sports history: an international hero who overcame all odds and inspired millions becoming embroiled in the centre of a murder investigation overnight. TSN delivers the four-part ESPN 30 FOR 30 documentary series of the fall from grace of South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF OSCAR PISTORIUS, beginning Tuesday,Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.



Airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TSN until Nov. 10, the four-part documentary series follows the media circus that surrounded the murder of Reeva Steenkamp in Pistorius’s home in South Africa in 2013. Initially deemed as a tragic accident, Pistorius’s troubled past and questionable testimony cast doubt on his innocence.



As the saga unfolds, the documentary flashes back to the beginnings of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his ascent from a young boy who had both legs amputated as a toddler to a teenaged phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games. Following years of struggle, Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend.



As it premieres on TSN, THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF OSCAR PISTORIUS becomes the latest instalment in the more than 200 acclaimed documentaries available as part of the robust catalogue of the TSN Doc Collection. Available for on-demand viewing at no additional cost to TSN subscribers through the end of 2020, fans can access the TSN Doc Collection through TSN.ca/DocCollection and the TSN app, as well as on set top box with participating television service providers across Canada.

