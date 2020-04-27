Last summer saw the world come together for one of the biggest events on the sports calendar, the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™. From the sea of orange support for the Netherlands, to the last hurrah for Brazilian football legend Marta, to the dominating force of Team USA, the tournament was one for the history books. TSN relives some of the biggest matches, beginning with the Canadian National Women’s Team’s opening match against Cameroon, today (Monday, April 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN5.

The network recounts group stage matches of both the Canadian National Women’s Team and Team USA as well as their Round of 16 performances. Coverage continues with every quarter-final and semifinal match of the tournament, leading up to the fierce final between USA and the Netherlands, airing Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN5. A complete schedule is available here.

Led by the legendary Christine Sinclair, Canada’s tournament was cut short by a loss to Sweden in the Round of 16. However, the event served as a spotlight for several young Canadian standouts such as Kadeisha Buchanan, Janine Beckie, and Jordyn Huitema continuing to make their name on the international stage. The exceptional goal scoring of Team USA’s Ballon D’Or winner Megan Rapinoe was the story of the tournament, while England’s Ellen White, Netherlands’ Shanice van de Sanden and Lieke Martens, and Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani starred as some of the tournament’s top performing players.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.