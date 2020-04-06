Canada’s Sports Leader reflects on the coveted Green Jacket and the perfectly manicured greens of Augusta National Golf Club this week as TSN relives some of the most memorable Masters tournaments throughout the years, beginning with Canadian Mike Weir’s historic 2003 win tonight (Monday, Apr. 6) at 6 p.m. ET on TSN5. A complete schedule of Masters Week programming is available here.

Historic Holes

TSN takes a look through the history books of golf’s first annual major, revisiting a multitude of iconic rounds that had historic implications. Rounds include:

Mike Weir’s victory in 2003 (tonight at 6 p.m. ET) where he became the first left-handed golfer and the first Canadian to win the Masters.

Jack Nicklaus’ historic one-stroke victory in 1986 (Wednesday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET) which was his record 18th professional major and awarded him the title of the oldest winner of the Masters at 46 years old.

Three out of the five of Tiger Woods’ triumphant performances, highlighted by his dominant first win in 1997 (Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET), his famous chip-in on No. 16 in 2005 (Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m. ET), and his remarkable return to glory in 2019 (Sunday, April 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET).

Playoff Perfection

Masters Week is an annual springtime celebration for golf fans. The Tournament, which is often filled with drama, awards one of the top accolades in golf – the Green Jacket. Every now and then, the Tournament fills with even more anticipation and suspense as the matches conclude and viewers are left with a playoff to determine the year’s winner.

TSN revisits a handful of these thrilling conclusions, including:

The 2017 playoff between Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose (Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET), where Garcia broke through to take the victory.

The 2012 playoff between Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen (Thursday, April 9 at 2 p.m. ET) that was determined by a spectacular wedge shot by Watson and a bogey by Oosthuizen.

The 2013 playoff between Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera (Friday, April 10 at 12 noon ET) which was an evenly-matched nail-biter down to the final putt, with Scott ultimately donning the Green Jacket after a near miss by Cabrera.

Week of Weeks

Also available on TSN.ca, TSN’s Senior Reporter and Golf Analyst Bob Weeks delivers a series of essays, interviews, and Top 10 lists throughout the week, each one coinciding with the rounds shown daily. From Phil Mickelson’s first major win in 2004 to Jordan Speith’s big collapse and the roaring return of the one and only Tiger Woods, Weeks details the impact each of these moments had on the golf world.

