After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s iconic sports news programs return to TSN’s linear television feeds this evening, as Canada’s Sports Leader resumes production of all-new, original editions of both TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE and SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S. The new editions of both programs will be produced remotely with anchors and editorial staff working from home.

New episodes of SPORTSCENTRE will air weekdays beginning tonight (Apr. 6) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN3 and TSN4. SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S airing weekday evenings, beginning tonight at 11 p.m. ET on TSN5. Both programs will also air regularly throughout TSN’s “morning loop.”

As ever, Canadian sports fans can turn to TSN’s five national television feeds, the seven TSN Radio stations across the country, TSN.ca, the TSN App, BarDown.com, and the network’s official social media accounts for comprehensive coverage of all the news, highlights, and analysis from around the world of sports.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.