TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie was inducted into the Whitby Sports Hall of Fame Saturday night along with Jay Harrison and Peter MacKeller.

Bob is native of Scarborough, Ontario, and has been a resident of Whitby since 1991. He is predominantly known as being the Original Hockey Insider for The Sports Network (TSN).

Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in 1979. While he first appeared on TSN in 1987, McKenzie always had a full-time newspaper job from 1979 to 2000, including a sports reporter for The Sault Star in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News for nine years, and a hockey columnist at the Toronto Star for six years. In 2000, Bob left the newspaper world to work as a full-time broadcaster, at TSN in Canada and with NBC in the United States.

He is an award-winning journalist who was recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame when he was presented with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in 2015. He also has been presented with both a Gemini Award and a Canadian Screen Award for his studio work on TSN.

Bob is a best-selling author of two books — Hockey Confidential: Inside Stories from Inside the Game, and Hockey Dad: True Confessions of a (Crazy?) Hockey Dad. The latter book chronicled McKenzie’s raising of two sons, Michael and Shawn, through the Canadian minor hockey system, specifically the Whitby Minor Hockey Association (WMHA), as well as minor lacrosse in Whitby. McKenzie was very involved as a volunteer coach and manager for both boys in hockey and lacrosse.

In addition to his sports and family-related community efforts, Bob is involved in multiple charitable endeavours, including Special Olympics Canada, amongst others. He also sits on the selection committees for both the Hockey Hall of Fame and Hockey Canada’s Order of Hockey in Canada.

Whether it is on Twitter, with almost 1.6 million followers, on TSN TV, TSN Radio or TSN.ca, or through his work in the United States for NBC Sports, Bob is an authoritative source for hockey news and information. In a media career spanning almost 40 years, Bob McKenzie has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most respected, trusted, and acclaimed voices in hockey.

Bob and his wife of 38 years, Cindy, currently live in Brooklin, Ontario.