– TSN’s GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK presented by Mark’s features 25 radio stations from across Canada delivering live radio coverage of the 106th GREY CUP –

TORONTO (November 22, 2018) – Leading up to the biggest party in Canada, the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw (Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN), TSN announced today the GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK, featuring Mark’s as the title sponsor. The 25 station GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK delivers nationwide radio coverage of the most important game on the CFL calendar to more Canadians than ever before. Coverage begins on game day (Sunday, Nov. 25) at 4 p.m. ET with the GREY CUP PRE-GAME SHOW, leading up to kickoff of the big game at 6 p.m. ET.

Spanning the sports, news, talk radio, and music genres on both AM and FM stations, the 25-station network consists of TSN Radio’s seven markets as well as 18 stations from coast-to-coast-to-coast (see below for a complete list of participating stations).

TSN 1260’s Dave Jamieson and TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres host live coverage of the CFL championship game, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. ET with an extensive pre-game show. Jamieson and Sekeres also return to host live coverage of the network’s 90-minute post-game show, breaking down all the game’s key moments.

Making the call for the GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK presented by Mark’s is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside veteran analyst and former CFL quarterback, Giulio Caravatta.

The following radio stations are set to broadcast live coverage of the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw:

CFAX 1070 AM - Victoria

CJFW 103.1 FM - Terrace/Prince Rupert

TSN 1040 - Vancouver

Radio NL - Kamloops

AM 1150 - Kelowna

QR77 - Calgary

TSN 1260 - Edmonton

CJNB 1050 - North Battleford

CJNS 102.3 - Meadow Lake

CRUZ-FM 96.3 - Saskatoon

CKBI 900 - Prince Albert

CKRM 620 - Regina

GX 94-940 - Yorkton

TSN 1290 - Winnipeg

AM 800 - Windsor

News/Talk 1290 - London

570 NEWS - Kitchener

TSN 1150 - Hamilton

News/Talk 610 - St. Catharines

TSN 1050 - Toronto

Extra Talk Sports 90.5 - Peterborough

Lake 88.1 - Perth

TSN 1200 - Ottawa

TSN 690 - Montreal

News 95.7 - Halifax

Fans can also listen to the game live online at TSN.ca/Radio, on the go anywhere via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps, and on SiriusXM. The GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK presented by Mark’s complements TSN’s exclusive television broadcast and digital coverage of the 106thGREY CUP presented by Shaw.

The GREY CUP RADIO NETWORK presented by Mark’s will be produced by TSN Radio, which operates stations across Canada in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.