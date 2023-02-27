TSN’s Season of Champions Continues with Comprehensive Live Coverage of the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER

TORONTO (February 27, 2023) – The top men’s curling rock stars from across Canada take to the ice on TSN during the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER. The action begins Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET and culminates with the final on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The stakes are high with the Brier Tankard on the line, as well as the opportunity to represent Canada in the upcoming BKT TIRES & OK TIRE WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, airing on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app from April 1-9. TSN’s full curling broadcast schedule is available here.

This year’s field is highlighted by 2022 TIM HORTONS BRIER champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada; two-time World Champion and four-time BRIER champion Kevin Koe and Team Alberta; 2021 BRIER champion Brendan Bottcher’s Team Wild Card #1; and many more.

TSN play-by-play commentators Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk are on-site at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. to deliver the call alongside analysts Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion; and Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist.

Teams competing at the 2022 TIM HORTONS BRIER include:

TSN digital platforms provide BRIER highlights, must-see moments, and analysis across TSN.ca, the TSN app, and the network’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.

Bob Weeks primes fans for the tournament with a new edition of TSN’s curling videocast Rock Talk, interviewing top competitors and outlining which teams are set up to make a run at the BRIER title.

TSN.ca features extended highlights from all draws, as well as comprehensive, on-location updates live from London from curling reporter Ryan Horne, including a multitude of interviews with top players.

Following the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER, TSN delivers exclusive live coverage of the 2023 WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from Sandviken, Sweden – the next event in TSN’s 2022-23 Season of Champions curling coverage.

French-language coverage of the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER is available on RDS.