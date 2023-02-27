48m ago
TSN’s Season of Champions Continues with Comprehensive Live Coverage of the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER
Live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., 18 of Canada’s top men’s curling teams compete with a spot in the upcoming WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP on the line
TSN.ca Staff
TORONTO (February 27, 2023) – The top men’s curling rock stars from across Canada take to the ice on TSN during the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER. The action begins Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET and culminates with the final on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The stakes are high with the Brier Tankard on the line, as well as the opportunity to represent Canada in the upcoming BKT TIRES & OK TIRE WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, airing on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app from April 1-9. TSN’s full curling broadcast schedule is available here.
This year’s field is highlighted by 2022 TIM HORTONS BRIER champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada; two-time World Champion and four-time BRIER champion Kevin Koe and Team Alberta; 2021 BRIER champion Brendan Bottcher’s Team Wild Card #1; and many more.
TSN play-by-play commentators Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk are on-site at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. to deliver the call alongside analysts Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion; and Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist.
Teams competing at the 2022 TIM HORTONS BRIER include:
- Team Canada – Skip: Brad Gushue
- Team Alberta – Skip: Kevin Koe
- Team British Columbia – Skip: Jacques Gauthier
- Team Manitoba – Skip: Matt Dunstone
- Team New Brunswick – Skip: Scott Jones
- Team Newfoundland & Labrador – Skip: Nathan Young
- Team Northern Ontario – Skip: Tanner Horgan
- Team Northwest Territories – Skip: Jamie Koe
- Team Nova Scotia – Skip: Matthew Manuel
- Team Nunavut – Skip: Jake Higgs
- Team Ontario – Skip: Mike McEwen
- Team Prince Edward Island – Skip: Tyler Smith
- Team Québec – Skip: Félix Asselin
- Team Saskatchewan – Skip: Kelly Knapp
- Team Yukon – Skip: Thomas Scoffin
- Team Wild Card #1 – Skip: Brendan Bottcher
- Team Wild Card #2 – Skip: Reid Carruthers
- Team Wild Card #3 – Skip: Karsten Sturmay
TSN digital platforms provide BRIER highlights, must-see moments, and analysis across TSN.ca, the TSN app, and the network’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.
Bob Weeks primes fans for the tournament with a new edition of TSN’s curling videocast Rock Talk, interviewing top competitors and outlining which teams are set up to make a run at the BRIER title.
TSN.ca features extended highlights from all draws, as well as comprehensive, on-location updates live from London from curling reporter Ryan Horne, including a multitude of interviews with top players.
Following the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER, TSN delivers exclusive live coverage of the 2023 WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from Sandviken, Sweden – the next event in TSN’s 2022-23 Season of Champions curling coverage.
French-language coverage of the 2023 TIM HORTONS BRIER is available on RDS.