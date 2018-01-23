TORONTO (January 23, 2018) – TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of the 2018 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS – one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN – from Jan. 26 – Feb. 4. Live from the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C, coverage begins with the Wild Card Game on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN (a complete broadcast schedule is available here).

Calling the action from Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre during primetime is play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analyst Russ Howard, a two-time Brier champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, Cheryl Bernard, 2010 Olympic silver medallist and 2018 Pyeongchang hopeful, and Cathy Gauthier, three-time SCOTTIES champion. Bryan Mudryk hosts the network’s live coverage and reports live from ice level throughout the competition, with Gauthier offering analysis, and both providing play-by-play for the noon draws.

The field at the 2018 Scotties Tournament Of Hearts features:

As determined by the Canadian Team Ranking System, Calgary’s Chelsea Carey, the 2016 Scotties champ, and Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson will play the first-ever Wild Card Game to determine the 16th team in the competition.

TSN’s SCOTTIES coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca /Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage of the SCOTTIES is available on RDS and the RDS GO app.

Following the SCOTTIES, TSN heads to Regina to deliver live coverage of the 2018 TIM HORTONS BRIER, running March 2-11 at the Brandt Centre.