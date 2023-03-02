It's been a wild stretch ahead of the deadline and teams have just one day left to wheel and deal ahead of the trade deadline. Follow all the latest with TSN's TradeCentre blog.



Targets for Leafs, Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been arguably the busiest team ahead of the trade deadline, but have yet to address one position - goaltender.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button believes Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas should target a veteran such as Sam Montembeault or Kevin Lankinen to strengthen his team's depth at the position ahead of the deadline.

Acquiring Montembeault would require swinging a deal with the rival Montreal Canadiens. The 26-year-old, who's signed through next season at a $1 million cap hit, has a 12-12-2 record this season with a .905 save percentage and a 3.31 goals-against average.

Lankinen, 27, has a 6-5-1 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA in 13 games with the Nashville Predators this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a $1.5 million cap hit.

As for the Oilers, Button believes general manager Ken Holland still needs to add another defenceman ahead of the deadline and believes John Klingberg of the Anaheim Ducks should be considered.

Klingberg has eight goals 24 points in 50 games for the Ducks this season. He sat out Wednesday's loss the Washington Capitals as a trade precaution.

The 30-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $7 million on the one-year deal he signed with Anaheim last summer.



Trade Bait

After a multi-year stay, Jakob Chychrun is off the TSN Trade Bait board after Wednesday's trade to the Ottawa Senators.

While the board has not yet been officially updated by the Quizmaster, here's a look at the remaining top 15 on the list with Chcyhrun removed from the No. 1 slot:



TSN Trade Bait Board: March 1

Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24 2. Tyler Bertuzzi, Det LW/RW 27 29 4 14 $4.75M UFA 3. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 40 9 23 $7M UFA 4. Carolina's 1st-Round Pick 5. Joel Edmundson, Mtl LD 29 39 1 6 $3.5M 1 Yr 6. Cam Talbot, Ott G 35 30 2.87 .905 $3.67M UFA 7. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 52 11 38 $6.65M 2 Yrs 8. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks 9. Nick Bjugstad, Ari C 30 59 13 23 $900K UFA 10. Max Domi, Chi C 27 60 18 49 $3M UFA 11. Alex Kerfoot, Tor LW/RW 28 60 7 26 $3.5M UFA 12. James Reimer, SJ G 34 30 3.29 .895 $2.25M UFA 13. Nick Schmaltz, Ari RW 27 44 18 41 $5.85M 3 Yrs 14. Jakub Vrana, Det LW 26 5 1 2 $5.25M 1 Yr 15. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 26 46 11 17 $2.75M 1 Yr 16. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 44 2 7 $3M 2 Yrs

The Red Wings locked up captain Dylan Larkin on an eight-year deal Wednesday, but it appears Tyler Bertuzzi - now atop the Trade Bait list - will not be with the team long-term, or perhaps even short-term.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that the Red Wings are looking to trade Bertuzzi - a pending unrestricted free agent - and forward Jakub Vrana, while winger Filip Zadina could also potentially be traded before Friday's deadline.

"The Red Wings are just recognizing that the arms race in the East is just too rich," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "So they can't allow Bertuzzi to walk in a free agency for nothing. So they're looking to move him they're looking to move [Jakub] Vrana. And they're also talking about the possibility of trading Filip Zadina who is a 23 years old with term, so some interesting things in Detroit."

Bertuzzi, 28, has four goals and 14 points while being limited to 29 games this season due to injury. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this week that the Red Wings ask for the winger on the trade market was a first-round pick and more.

Vrana has one goal and two points in five games this season with the Red Wings. He spent time away from the team earlier this season in the NHL/NHLPA Players' Assistance Program. He also has six goals and 11 points at the AHL level with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 27-year-old, who topped the 20-goal mark in back-to-back years with the Washington Capitals in 2019 and 2020, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.25 million.

Zadina, who was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, has seen limited action this season due to injury. He has two goals and four points in 19 games this season with Detroit and posted a goal in two games with the AHL's Griffins.

Signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $1.825 million, Zadina has 27 goals and 65 points in 179 career games.

The Red Wings made a surprise move Wednesday, sending defenceman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks.