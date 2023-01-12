TSN+ STREAMING SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT TIME (ET)
1/12/23 PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - First Round 12:00
1/12/23 CHL on TSN: Quebec Remparts vs. Halifax Mooseheads 18:00
1/12/23 NCAA Women's Hockey: Brown vs. Yale 18:00
1/12/23 World University Games: Opening Ceremony 19:00
1/12/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan vs. Iowa 19:00
1/12/23 NBA on TSN: Bucks vs. Heat 19:30
1/12/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Gonzaga vs. BYU 21:30
1/12/23 ATP 250 Tennis: Auckland - Semifinals 23:00
1/12/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona vs. Oregon State 23:00
1/13/23 The Arena Showdown - Kyrgios vs. Djokovic 3:00
1/13/23 LaLiga News 9:00
1/13/23 2023 World University Games: Alpine & Cross Country Skiing  9:00
1/13/23 2023 World University Games: Alpine, Cross Country & Nordic Combined Skiing 10:00
1/13/23 2023 World University Games: Snowboarding & Nordic Combined 10:00
1/13/23 PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Second Round 12:00
1/13/23 2023 World University Games: Figure Skating 13:00
1/13/23 LaLiga: Celta vs. Villarreal 14:54
1/13/23 NCAA Women's Hockey: Quinnipiac vs. Colgate 18:00
1/13/23 NLL on TSN: FireWolves vs. Thunderbirds 18:30
1/13/23 NBA on TSN: Hawks vs. Pacers 19:00
1/13/23 ATP 250 Tennis: Auckland - Final 20:00
1/13/23 NLL on TSN: Rush vs. Mammoth 21:00
1/13/23 AEW Rampage Jan. 13 22:00
1/14/23 LaLiga: Real Valladolid vs. Rayo Vallecano 7:54
1/14/23 2023 World University Games: Alpine Skiing  9:30
1/14/23 LaLiga: Girona vs. Sevilla 10:09
1/14/23 2023 ABB Formula E Qualifying: Mexico City Round 1 10:30
1/14/23 NCAA College GameDay 11:00
1/14/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma 12:00
1/14/23 2023 World University Games: Biathlon   12:15
1/14/23 LaLiga: Osasuna vs. Mallorca 12:24
1/14/23 PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Third Round 13:00
1/14/23 2023 World University Games: Figure Skating 13:00
1/14/23 NCAA Basketball: Kansas State vs. TCU 14:00
1/14/23 NCAA Women's Hockey: Vermont vs. UConn 14:00
1/14/23 2023 ABB Formula E Racing: Mexico City Round 1  14:00
1/14/23 LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao 14:30
1/14/23 Premier Hockey Federation: Montreal Force vs. Connecticut Whale 15:00
1/14/23 Premier Hockey Federation: Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Metropolitan Riveters 15:00
1/14/23 NCAA Basketball: Virginia vs. Florida State 16:00
1/14/23 PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii - Third Round 16:00
1/14/23  NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Seahawks vs. 49ers 16:30
1/14/23 NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor 18:00
1/14/23 NLL on TSN: Thunderbirds vs. Rock 19:00
1/14/23 NLL on TSN: Panther City vs. Wings 19:00
1/14/23 Premier Hockey Federation: Buffalo Beauts vs. Boston Pride 19:00
1/14/23 NCAA Men's Hockey: Northeastern vs. UConn 19:30
1/14/23 NLL on TSN: Swarm vs. Bandits 19:30
1/14/23 2023 World University Games: Figure Skating - Ice Dance   20:00
1/14/23 NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Boston College 20:00
1/14/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas Tech vs. Texas 20:00
1/14/23 NBA on TSN: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves  20:00
1/14/23 NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Chargers vs. Jaguars 20:15
1/14/23 NLL on TSN: Seals vs. Roughnecks 21:00
1/14/23 NLL on TSN: Desert Dogs vs. Warriors 22:00
1/14/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Portland vs. Gonzaga 22:00
1/14/23 UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov Post Fight Show 22:00
1/15/23 LaLiga: Getafe vs. Espanyol 7:54
1/15/23 LaLiga 2: SD Eibar vs. Malaga 7:54
1/15/23 2023 World University Games: Alpine Skiing 9:30
1/15/23 2023 World University Games: Speed Skating  10:00
1/15/23 LaLiga: Almeria vs. Atletico Madrid 10:09
1/15/23 2023 World University Games: Cross Country Skiing & Nordic Combined 11:00
1/15/23 PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Final Round 13:00
1/15/23 NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Dolphins vs. Bills 13:00
1/15/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: USF vs. East Carolina 13:00
1/15/23 2023 World University Games: Figure Skating 13:00
1/15/23 Premier Hockey Federation: Buffalo Beauts vs. Boston Pride 14:00
1/15/23 Premier Hockey Federation: Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Metropolitan Riveters 14:00
1/15/23 NLL on TSN: Knighthawks vs. Riptide 15:00
1/15/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Memphis vs. Temple 15:00
1/15/23 NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor vs. West Virginia 15:00
1/15/23 PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round 16:00
1/15/23 NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Giants vs. Vikings 16:30
1/15/23 NCAA Women's Basketball: Iowa State vs. Texas 17:00
1/15/23 NCAA Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Ole Miss 17:00
1/15/23 2023 Australian Open Tennis: Early Round Bonus Coverage Day #1 19:00
1/15/23 NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Ravens vs. Bengals 20:15

 

* Schedule subject to change

 