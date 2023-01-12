17m ago
TSN+ SCHEDULE
TSN+ STREAMING SCHEDULE
|DATE
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|1/12/23
|PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - First Round
|12:00
|1/12/23
|CHL on TSN: Quebec Remparts vs. Halifax Mooseheads
|18:00
|1/12/23
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Brown vs. Yale
|18:00
|1/12/23
|World University Games: Opening Ceremony
|19:00
|1/12/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan vs. Iowa
|19:00
|1/12/23
|NBA on TSN: Bucks vs. Heat
|19:30
|1/12/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Gonzaga vs. BYU
|21:30
|1/12/23
|ATP 250 Tennis: Auckland - Semifinals
|23:00
|1/12/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona vs. Oregon State
|23:00
|1/13/23
|The Arena Showdown - Kyrgios vs. Djokovic
|3:00
|1/13/23
|LaLiga News
|9:00
|1/13/23
|2023 World University Games: Alpine & Cross Country Skiing
|9:00
|1/13/23
|2023 World University Games: Alpine, Cross Country & Nordic Combined Skiing
|10:00
|1/13/23
|2023 World University Games: Snowboarding & Nordic Combined
|10:00
|1/13/23
|PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Second Round
|12:00
|1/13/23
|2023 World University Games: Figure Skating
|13:00
|1/13/23
|LaLiga: Celta vs. Villarreal
|14:54
|1/13/23
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Quinnipiac vs. Colgate
|18:00
|1/13/23
|NLL on TSN: FireWolves vs. Thunderbirds
|18:30
|1/13/23
|NBA on TSN: Hawks vs. Pacers
|19:00
|1/13/23
|ATP 250 Tennis: Auckland - Final
|20:00
|1/13/23
|NLL on TSN: Rush vs. Mammoth
|21:00
|1/13/23
|AEW Rampage Jan. 13
|22:00
|1/14/23
|LaLiga: Real Valladolid vs. Rayo Vallecano
|7:54
|1/14/23
|2023 World University Games: Alpine Skiing
|9:30
|1/14/23
|LaLiga: Girona vs. Sevilla
|10:09
|1/14/23
|2023 ABB Formula E Qualifying: Mexico City Round 1
|10:30
|1/14/23
|NCAA College GameDay
|11:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma
|12:00
|1/14/23
|2023 World University Games: Biathlon
|12:15
|1/14/23
|LaLiga: Osasuna vs. Mallorca
|12:24
|1/14/23
|PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Third Round
|13:00
|1/14/23
|2023 World University Games: Figure Skating
|13:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Basketball: Kansas State vs. TCU
|14:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Vermont vs. UConn
|14:00
|1/14/23
|2023 ABB Formula E Racing: Mexico City Round 1
|14:00
|1/14/23
|LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao
|14:30
|1/14/23
|Premier Hockey Federation: Montreal Force vs. Connecticut Whale
|15:00
|1/14/23
|Premier Hockey Federation: Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Metropolitan Riveters
|15:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Basketball: Virginia vs. Florida State
|16:00
|1/14/23
|PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii - Third Round
|16:00
|1/14/23
|NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Seahawks vs. 49ers
|16:30
|1/14/23
|NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
|18:00
|1/14/23
|NLL on TSN: Thunderbirds vs. Rock
|19:00
|1/14/23
|NLL on TSN: Panther City vs. Wings
|19:00
|1/14/23
|Premier Hockey Federation: Buffalo Beauts vs. Boston Pride
|19:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Men's Hockey: Northeastern vs. UConn
|19:30
|1/14/23
|NLL on TSN: Swarm vs. Bandits
|19:30
|1/14/23
|2023 World University Games: Figure Skating - Ice Dance
|20:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Boston College
|20:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas Tech vs. Texas
|20:00
|1/14/23
|NBA on TSN: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves
|20:00
|1/14/23
|NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Chargers vs. Jaguars
|20:15
|1/14/23
|NLL on TSN: Seals vs. Roughnecks
|21:00
|1/14/23
|NLL on TSN: Desert Dogs vs. Warriors
|22:00
|1/14/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Portland vs. Gonzaga
|22:00
|1/14/23
|UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov Post Fight Show
|22:00
|1/15/23
|LaLiga: Getafe vs. Espanyol
|7:54
|1/15/23
|LaLiga 2: SD Eibar vs. Malaga
|7:54
|1/15/23
|2023 World University Games: Alpine Skiing
|9:30
|1/15/23
|2023 World University Games: Speed Skating
|10:00
|1/15/23
|LaLiga: Almeria vs. Atletico Madrid
|10:09
|1/15/23
|2023 World University Games: Cross Country Skiing & Nordic Combined
|11:00
|1/15/23
|PGA Tour Live Main Feed: Sony Open - Final Round
|13:00
|1/15/23
|NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Dolphins vs. Bills
|13:00
|1/15/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: USF vs. East Carolina
|13:00
|1/15/23
|2023 World University Games: Figure Skating
|13:00
|1/15/23
|Premier Hockey Federation: Buffalo Beauts vs. Boston Pride
|14:00
|1/15/23
|Premier Hockey Federation: Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Metropolitan Riveters
|14:00
|1/15/23
|NLL on TSN: Knighthawks vs. Riptide
|15:00
|1/15/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Memphis vs. Temple
|15:00
|1/15/23
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor vs. West Virginia
|15:00
|1/15/23
|PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
|16:00
|1/15/23
|NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Giants vs. Vikings
|16:30
|1/15/23
|NCAA Women's Basketball: Iowa State vs. Texas
|17:00
|1/15/23
|NCAA Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Ole Miss
|17:00
|1/15/23
|2023 Australian Open Tennis: Early Round Bonus Coverage Day #1
|19:00
|1/15/23
|2023 Australian Open Tennis: Early Round Bonus Coverage Day #1
|1/15/23
|NFL Digital Enhanced Feed: Wild Card - Ravens vs. Bengals
|20:15
* Schedule subject to change