TORONTO (September 13, 2021) – TSN and 7-Eleven announced today an extension of their ongoing partnership, with the addition of a multi-platform sponsorship of all BarDown gaming content. The partnership is now live, just in time for the start of a new hockey season, and highlights the innovative world of sports video gaming.

The integration includes a weekly gaming segment on 7-ELEVEN THAT’S HOCKEY featuring a BarDown personality chatting all things gaming with a TSN Hockey analyst, as well as DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features that focus on the relevant topics and storylines from around the world of sports and gaming. All 7-Eleven sponsored content is available on the newly created 7-Eleven BarDown Gaming hub on BarDown.com/Gaming.

For the complete release, click here.