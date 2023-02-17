53m ago
TSN Trade Bait board expands to 35 with two weeks until NHL trade deadline
Trade Bait: Oilers re-engage in Karlsson talks; Toews dropping down the board
There was consideration given at TSN TradeCentre headquarters to not updating the Trade Bait list today for “trade-related reasons.”
But ultimately it was decided that since Timo Meier, Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bertuzzi all played Thursday, the least we could do is show up for work Friday.
So, there is a new list exactly two weeks from the March 3 deadline.
Meanwhile, Trade Bait No. 3 Vladislav Gavrikov was scratched for a second straight game by Columbus Thursday and No. 2 Jakob Chychrun has been sat out three straight games by Arizona.
Both for the nebulous trade-related reasons.
The Blue Jackets and Coyotes are both protecting assets, perhaps with the added benefit of not icing their best lineups – hence increasing the likelihood of losing games in a race to the bottom of the league for No. 1 seed in the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes.
But last-place overall Columbus is now 1-1-0 without Gavrikov and Arizona is on a veritable heater with points in their past seven games (4-0-3), including a 2-0-1 mark without Chychrun.
No. 1-ranked Meier, O’Reilly (No. 4), Barbashev (No. 5), Karlsson (No. 6), Bertuzzi (No. 7), Patrick Kane (No. 8), Jake McCabe (No. 9) and Trade Bait newcomer Dmitry Kulikov (No. 10) fill out the TSN top 10.
Karlsson, sixth overall in NHL scoring with 73 points, is the biggest riser this week, moving up 19 slots from No. 25 in the wake of reports Edmonton has re-engaged with the Sharks in trade talks.
Others making big jumps are St. Louis centre Noel Acciari, from No. 28 to 13, and two defencemen making their debuts: Kulikov at No. 11 and St. Louis’ Colton Parayko at No. 15
Among the fallers are two Montreal Canadiens, centre Sean Monahan (No. 19 to 27) and defenceman Joel Edmundson (No. 10 to 30), plus Chicago captain Jonathan Toews (No. 8 to 28), all of whom are sidelined right now.
For stats, cap hits and more, view the full board on TSN.ca.
1. Timo Meier, SJ
2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
3. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ
4. Ryan O'Reilly, StL
5. Ivan Barbashev, StL
6. Erik Karlsson, SJ
7. Tyler Bertuzzi, Det
8. Patrick Kane, Chi
9. Jake McCabe, Chi
10. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana
11. Sam Lafferty, Chi
12. Noel Acciari, StL
13. Nick Bjugstad, Ari
14. Gustav Nyquist, CBJ
15. Colton Parayko, StL
16. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari
17. James van Riemsdyk, Phi
18. Luke Schenn, Van
19. John Klingberg, Ana
20. Karel Vejmelka, Ari
21. Brock Boeser, Van
22. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm
23. Jordan Greenway, Min
24. Carson Soucy, Sea
25. Max Domi, Chi
26. Sean Monahan, Mtl
27. Warren Foegele, Edm
28. Jonathan Toews, Chi
29. Nick Seeler, Phi
30. Joel Edmundson, Mtl
31. Andrew Peeke, CBJ
32. Tanner Jeannot, Nsh
33. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh
34. New Jersey's 1st-Round Pick
35. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR