Top NFL draft prospect, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, says he has fully recovered from the hip injury that caused his 2019 collegiate campaign with Alabama to be cut short, and that he could compete at full strength immediately.

"I feel 100 per cent," Tagovailoa said in an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche that was published on Wednesday. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 per cent."

In addition to Tagovailoa's comments, his agent Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Yahoo Sports earlier this week that the quarterback's doctors have medically cleared him, without restrictions.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

The 22-year-old Tagovailoa made waves online last week when he posted a short video of himself moving well with this hip, that was surgically repaired in October, as he went through a quarterback drill.

Tagovailoa played three seasons at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national championship and then guiding them back to the big game again the following year.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April, 23 at 8 p.m. ET