Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and will be out Sunday against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa, 24, suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half following a hit where he was pulled to the turf.

The Alabama product was stretchered off and transported to a local hospital and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was released fro the hospital and flew back with the team.

This came days after Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion following a hit from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa arose from the turf stumbling and was taken to the sidelines with the help of his teammates. It was later announced that Tagovailoa suffered a back injury, cleared concussion protocol during halftime, and started the second half.

The National Football Players Association later launched an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa and fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated him.

A native of Ewa Beach, T.H., Tagovailoa has completed 69.6 per cent of his passes this season for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns.