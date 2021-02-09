Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals has been postponed, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier the Flyers were dealing with a COVID-related issues and a postponement was likely.

The Flyers previously had their next two games following Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils postponed. Their next game on the schedule is Sunday game against the New York Rangers, who they are set to play again next Thursday.

The latest postponement come just one day after the NHL called off more games for the Buffalo Sabres, Devils and Minnesota Wild. The Colorado Avalanche are also currently not playing due to COVID-19 protocols.