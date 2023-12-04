Turnbull scores three as Toronto opens PWHL scrimmages with win over Boston

UTICA, N.Y. — Blayre Turnbull scored the game's first three goals as Toronto beat Boston 5-3 on Monday to open the Professional Women's Hockey League's pre-season scrimmages.

Sarah Nurse and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto.

Sophie Shirley scored in regulation for Boston, while Jessica Digirolamo scored in overtime. Boston then won a five-round shootout 3-2.

The PWHL scrimmages include an overtime and a shootout regardless of the final score at the end of regulation.

Later Monday, Ottawa faced Minnesota and Montreal took on New York.

The six PWHL clubs are in Utica, N.Y., through Thursday for scrimmages and training.

The final team rosters will be set on Dec. 11, and the league's inaugural season begins Jan. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.