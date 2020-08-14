Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 23 of 26 shots as his team fell 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at even the playoff series at one game apiece.

After the loss, Rask said things don’t feel the same without fans in the stands.

"To be honest with you, it doesn’t really feel like playoff hockey out there. There are no fans, so it’s kind of like playing an exhibition game," he told reporters. "It’s definitely not a playoff atmosphere out there. You try and play as hard as you can. When you’re playing at a home rink and an away rink and the fans are cheering for and against you, it really creates a buzz for the series.

"There’s none of that. So, it just feels like dull at times. There are moments when there are scrums and whatnot, and then there will be five minutes when it’s coast-to-coast hockey. There’s no atmosphere. So it feels like an exhibition game," Rask said.

Despite his feelings about the in-game atmosphere, Rask said it’s on the players to find motivation themselves in the absence of fans.

"We’re trying our best to ramp up and get energized and make it feel like a playoff game."

Through the first two games of the series, Rask has stopped 48 of 54 shots for a save percentage of .889. He stopped 25 of 28 shots while helping Boston to a double-overtime victory in Game 1 that saw Patrice Bergeron score the winner.

Game 3 between the two teams will go Saturday at noon from Scotiabank Arena.