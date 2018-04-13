MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Chicago White Sox because of rain, with wintry weather also threatening the rest of the series.

The team announced the decision Friday afternoon, four hours before the scheduled first pitch. No makeup date was set. Forecasts called for snow overnight, with potential for more than a foot of accumulation throughout Saturday and Sunday.

One benefit of the bad weather this month for Minnesota has been the shortening of its rotation, allowing right-hander Phil Hughes to take his time in recovery from a strained left oblique muscle. He was on track to pitch on Friday but the team will likely take its time again.

Lance Lynn is scheduled to start Saturday, with Jake Odorizzi going on Sunday. Twins manager Paul Molitor had lined up Kyle Gibson to start the first game in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, with Puerto Rican native Jose Berrios set to start the second game.

Minnesota likely wouldn't need a fifth starter now until April 24 at the New York Yankees. Molitor said Thursday that weather could force the team to schedule indoor workouts this weekend, as well use the time in Puerto Rico for a workout with scheduled off days on both ends of the two games with Cleveland.

Chicago could turn to Friday's scheduled starter, Reynaldo Lopez, on Saturday, pending another postponement. Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer were also scheduled to pitch in the series.

The Twins already had one game postponed this homestand against the Seattle Mariners, moving it to May 14. Minnesota has been forced to postpone 20 games in the nine-year history of Target Field.

It's the latest blow to Major League Baseball's early-season schedule. Friday's postponement is the 12th of the season in the majors. Detroit has had three games postponed.

LAMARRE SENT DOWN

Despite the postponement, the Twins optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester on Friday. They haven't announced a corresponding move to replace LaMarre, who was 4 of 8 with an RBI and run scored in limited action.

___

