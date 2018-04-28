MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh inning, Mitch Garver homered and the Minnesota Twins snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and five hits. Fernando Rodney worked around two walks while pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save in six chances.

Scott Schebler homered for the Reds, and Devin Mesoraco had two hits. Joey Votto went 0 for 3 with a walk, stopping his homer streak at four games.

Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano (1-3) lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits.

One day after the teams combined for 24 runs and 34 hits, the pitchers had the upper hand.

The Reds got on the board when Schebler hit his third homer of the season with two out in the second inning. Schebler jumped on a first-pitch curveball from Odorizzi and drove it off the facing of the second deck in right field.

The Twins countered with two in the fourth. Eduardo Escobar hit a tying RBI double and advanced on an error on right fielder Jesse Winker. After Max Kepler flied out, Robbie Grossman delivered a sacrifice fly.

Garver's second home run of the season leading off the fifth made it 3-1, but the Twins wasted a chance to add to their lead. Ehire Adrianza followed Garver with a double, but he took off running on Brian Dozier's line drive to shortstop and was easily doubled off.

Joe Mauer then walked and Eddie Rosario singled to chase Romano, but Austin Brice struck out Escobar to end the threat.

The Reds threatened in the seventh when Adam Duvall led off with a double that ended Odorizzi's day. Mesoraco beat the shift with a single to right off Zach Duke that put runners on the corners with nobody out. But Billy Hamilton popped out, Winker struck out and Jose Peraza flied out to end the threat.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: An MRI confirmed OF Byron Buxton has a hairline fracture in his left big toe. Buxton fouled a ball off his foot in a minor-league rehab game in Florida last Sunday. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to migraines on April 18. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Buxton would stay in Minnesota and work out with the team, but he's not likely to return to the lineup during the current homestand, which wraps up on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.00 ERA) faces the Twins Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (2-2, 2.84 ERA) looks to continue his hot start against Cincinnati.