Spain and Norway will contest one semi-final at the 2023 Women's World Cup and soon, we will learn who will play in the other.

The last two final-eight matchups will see hosts Australia take on France, while England takes the pitch against Australia.

In Brisbane, the Matildas hope to continue their ride towards a first World Cup triumph, but will be met by a stiff challenge from Les Bleues.

Australia reached the last eight with a 2-0 win over Norway on goals from Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso of Real Madrid. Late in the match, superstar Sam Kerr came on as a substitute for her first appearance of the tournament in what was only Australia's second ever knockout round victory at a World Cup.

"The support I've had from the Australian public over the last three weeks has been amazing and to be back on the pitch was a massive relief, but I was on there to do my job and the girls absolutely killed it, so I'm really proud of the team," Kerr said of her return. "We're just taking it one game at a time. We've obviously got one tonight, we'll enjoy it but come tomorrow we have got to focus on our next opponent. So, obviously, there's the biggest dream that everyone has, but one game at a time."

Their opponents arrive in the quarters after a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Morocco with a brace from Eugenie Le Sommer and a 3-0 lead within 25 minutes. Kadidiatou Diani set up two goals to go along with one of her own.

The challenge now, says Le Sommer, will be dealing with a Matildas side urged on by a rabid home crowd.

"Yes, it is a certain pressure [to play the hosts], but it must also be taken as a positive pressure," the Lyon forward said. "It's always better to have the audience with you than against you. For them, it's a pressure, but at the same time, a whole country [is] behind them. It will be a challenge for us."

But West Ham forward Viviane Asseyi says the partisan crowd doesn't frighten her at all.

"Honestly, since the beginning of the tournament, we've got used to playing in stadiums where the crowd isn't necessarily cheering for us," the 29-year-old Mont-Saint-Aignan native said. "It will certainly be a good thing in terms of atmosphere to have so many fans and such noise, but, no, it doesn't disturb us. The crowd doesn't scare us."

Over in Sydney, Euro holders England take on an upstart Colombia side intent on upsetting their way into the semis.

The Lionesses had a nervy go of it in the Round of 16 with Nigeria giving them all they could handle before a victory on spot kicks. England played the final minutes of the 90 and all of extra time on 10 players with Chelsea forward Lauren James sent off for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. James received an additional two-match ban and will be only be available should England reach the final.

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty.

"It's amazing," Kelly said of her team's resiliency. "Anything that's thrown at us, we show what we're capable of. We dug deep as a group, we believe in our ability and we believe in what we're being told to do. This team is special, we did it at the Euros, we did it at the Finalissima [versus Copa America winners Brazil] and we're here again tonight doing it. We keep pushing forward. There's more to come from this special team."

Looking ahead to the match against Las Cafeteras, Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem says that while her team is well aware of superstar Linda Caicedo's quality, it will be up to her own team to dictate play.

I think for us it's about focusing on our own game," Zelem said. "We know we've got great qualities in our team too, so it’s about being able to control what we can. Obviously [Caicedo] has scored some unbelievable goals in this tournament and we’ll need to nullify Colombia’s threats. But really it’s about focusing on ourselves."

For the first time ever at a World Cup, Colombia will be playing in a quarterfinal, thanks to a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Captain Catalina Usme's goal early in the second half was the difference between the two teams.

Atletico midfielder Leicy Santos was effusive in praise for her captain after the match.

"Catalina Usme represents history, she is a woman who has made an indelible history," Santos said. "She deserves to be living this moment because she has given us not only goals but also hope, to stand up...she has a very beautiful story and has had injuries that have not left her well. But mentally she is a very strong person."

For Usme, winning has brought with it a desire to keep going.

"It's an incredible feeling, but we want more, we want more," the 33-year-old forward said. "It's not our ceiling, now we are thinking about England, which is going to be a dream match, to be calm, an intelligent match but with the certainty that we can achieve more in this World Cup."

Colombia will see the return of midfielder Manuela Vanegas for the England match with the Real Sociedad midfielder having been suspended for the Jamaica tie over booking accumulation.

The winners of these two quarterfinals will meet in Sydney on Wednesday.