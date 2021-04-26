The World Curling Federation announced on Monday that two positive COVID-19 cases have been discovered during pre-competition testing ahead of the World Women's Curling Championship which is scheduled to start Friday from the curling bubble in Calgary.

The women's worlds is the seventh and final event to take place inside the bubble at WinSport Arena.

Both positive results occurred within the same team over the weekend with the remaining members of the team all testing negative.

"All arrivals to the pre-competition quarantine hotel, including the impacted individuals, had returned a negative PCR COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to their departure for Canada," the WCF said in a release. "With the exception of the impacted individuals, all other tests since arrival have returned negative results."

The World Curling Federation, Curling Canada and Alberta Health are now following the COVID-19 response plan.

BREAKING | Positive COVID-19 cases detected ahead of World Women’s Championship >> https://t.co/6vJrjqPFvG — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 26, 2021

"The protocols that were developed for this championship, with guidance from Alberta Health, worked exactly as designed," said medical director Robert McCormack. "The screening identified individuals who have tested positive prior to their entry into the competition bubble, and I am confident of our ability to control the situation to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the world championship as well as the local community.”

All arrivals will continue to isolate in their pre-competition hotels in an abundance of caution.

"The health and safety protocols put in place for the championship have ensured the integrity of the competition bubble remains intact, as they were designed to do, and that there was no risk of the individual interacting with other athletes or the local community," the WCF said.