The New Jersey Devils are giving restricted free agent forward Tyce Thompson a two-year contract extension, it was announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has one assist over nine career NHL games. He appeared in two games last season and seven during the 2020-21 campaign. In 16 AHL games for the Utica Comets, he had six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

Thompson was coming off a two-year, $2.25 million deal he signed in March of last year.

The Calgary native was selected in the fourth round (No. 96 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.