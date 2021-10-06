Ennis on PTO with Sens: 'I see a spot for myself on this team'

Tyler Ennis is looking to make the most of a second chance in the nation’s capital.

Ennis was signed to a professional tryout by the Ottawa Senators in September, his second stint with the club, after spending the 2020-21 season with the Edmonton Oilers.

While the 32-year-old has yet to earn a full contract with the club, Ennis is hoping to earn a roster spot as a veteran on a young roster.

“On a PTO my mindset is to work hard every day, compete, and bring experience. Just try to earn a spot,” Ennis said Wednesday. “I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think there was a spot for me. I see a spot for myself on this team.”

“I've been given a great opportunity so I'm very appreciative of that. I just have to work hard, my only focus has been to work as hard as I can every day and hopefully get a contract.”

Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who coached Ennis during his lone season with the team in 2019-20, praised Ennis’ versatility and the veteran experience he can provide.

“Tyler Ennis can play anywhere and bring some experience and patience,” said Smith. “He's a power play guy but hasn't had much PP time over the last two years in Edmonton.”

Ennis registered three goals and six assists in 30 games with the Oilers last season but failed to register a power-play point for the first time in his career.

The Edmonton, AB native hopes that a return to a familiar environment will help him earn a contract for a 14th NHL season.

“I have a good relationship with D.J. and a lot of the guys on this team that I played with not too long ago,” said Ennis. “I like the city, I had a great experience the last time I was here and wanted to come back.