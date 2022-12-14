OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 33 points in the Miami Heat's 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey's putback rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Heat made a season-high 24 3-pointers — with Herro going 9 of 17 — in sending the Thunder to their fourth straight loss. Miami star Jimmy Butler sat out to rest his right knee.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 27 points.

Herro began the second quarter with a personal 11-0 run to help Miami pull away. He capped the scoring spree with a corner 3-pointer.

Miami led by 21 points in the second quarter and was up 64-52 at the half.

Oklahoma City opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and led 78-77 at the 3:42 mark. Miami regained control to take an 86-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F/C Darius Bazley made his first start of the season. He scored 12 points. … F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sat out with a sprained right ankle. … F Kenrich Williams missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right knee.

Heat: Duncan Robinson played after he missed the previous two games with a sprained left ankle. He scored 14 points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Heat: At Houston on Thursday night.

