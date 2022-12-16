Following the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that wide receiver Tyler Lockett had broken his index finger.

Lockett led the Seahawks in receiving with 68 yards on seven catches.

Pete Carroll gives an injury update on @TDLockett12. pic.twitter.com/ra8XhvUgED — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 16, 2022

"Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand - in his index finger right in here," said Carroll gesturing to where his index finger met his thumb. "It's legit and all that and we got to figure out what the what's the right way to go."

"I can't fathom playing without Tyler. I got a chance to hang with him, just to try to express what it's like to be working with a guy like this for so long...He's such a magnificent football player and a member of a team and a member of a community. And then our area and our fans and all that, that we're going to miss the heck out of whenever he misses."

Drafted by the Seahawks with the 69th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kansas State University, Lockett has spent all of his eight NFL seasons (2015-22) with the Seahawks.

In his rookie season, Lockett was named to the Pro Bowl and earned First-Team All-Pro honours for his 1,231 return yards for two touchdowns and his 664 receiving yards for six touchdowns.

Through 13 games this season, Lockett had recorded 71 receptions for 896 yards.