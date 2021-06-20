OSTRAVA, Czechia — Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick and Liam Hickey added two goals and three assists as Canada shut out South Korea 8-0 on Sunday at the world para-hockey championship.

Auren Halbert scored two goals and Corbyn Smith had a single as Canada improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round.

“We had different players stepping up and had some guys come into the lineup that really helped us out," said Canadian head coach Ken Babey. "We played a solid team game and we created a lot of offensive opportunities that we were able to capitalize on."

Dominic Larocque and Adam Kingsmill split goaltending duties. Canada outshot South Korea 28-3.

Canada will play the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Play continues through Saturday.

The Canadian roster features 13 players that won silver at the 2019 world para-hockey championship. Canada last won gold at the tournament in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.