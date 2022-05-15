NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington.

The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had an MRI and will take a few days off from throwing, then be reassessed later this week.

Megill is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 37 and walking nine in 34 2/3 innings. He has been part of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets made the roster move retroactive to Thursday.

Right-hander Colin Holderman's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse, and right-hander Trevor May was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Mets already were missing ace Jacob deGrom (right scapula), catcher James McCann (broken left hamate bone) and relievers Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) and Trevor May (right triceps inflammation).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports