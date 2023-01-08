Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is questionable to return to the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

The star wide out went to the blue medical tent after limping off the field when running a route in the second quarter.

The 28-year-old is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,687 entering this week, behind only Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings with 1,771.

Miami need a win and a New England Patriots loss to secure the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture. They were tied 0-0 with the Jets when Hill exited the game.