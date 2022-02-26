Guard Tyreke Evans will workout with the Milwaukee Bucks after being reinstated by the NBA following a two year suspension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

After three-year suspension from NBA, former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will meet with the reigning champions: pic.twitter.com/YQdHf6QbSA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Evans was suspended in 2019 for violating the NBA/National Basketball Players Association anti-drug program.

The 32-year old averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 594 career games. He was named the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year with the Sacramento Kings. He also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Indiana Pacers.

Evans was selected fourth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.