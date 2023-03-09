INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 28 points and a career-high 19 assists, Buddy Hield hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 134-125 on Thursday night.

Hield broke a 117-all tie with his fifth 3-pointer and Haliburton scored 12 points after that as the Pacers outscored the Rockets 19-10 in overtime.

The Pacers have won seven consecutive games against the Rockets, who have the NBA’s second-worst record at 15-51.

The Rockets trailed for all of three quarters before rallying with a 15-2 run to take a 110-108 lead with 4:10 remaining. Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. made a 3-pointer with four seconds left to force overtime.

Indiana's Myles Turner scored 21 points and blocked seven shots. Jordan Nwora added 18 points off the bench. Buddy Hield had 17.

Smith scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds. Jalen Green had 24 points, and Kenyon Martin Jr. 23.

Indiana hit 14 of 24 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers, to take a 38-27 lead after the first quarter. Indiana led by 18 in the first half and had a 64-58 edge at halftime.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Had 18 assists to the Pacers' 34. ... Dropped to 6-28 on the road.

Pacers: Rookie sixth-man Bennedict Mathurin rolled his right ankle and was carried to the locker room late in the first quarter. He did not return. ... Play seven of next eight on the road.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Chicago on Saturday night

Pacers: At Detroit on Saturday night.

___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports