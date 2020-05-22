Woodley, Burns set to headline May 30 card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns will headline the UFC’s May 30 card which, pending approval by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, will take place at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Dana White announced on Friday.

White revealed the entire May 30 card on ESPN’s YouTube channel.

Woodley last fought over a year ago, when he lost the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. The 38-year-old has a career record of 19-4-1.

Burns has fought four times since Woodley was last in the Octagon, most recently defeating Demian Maia by TKO in March for his fifth straight victory.

Blagoy Ivanov will face Augusto Sakai in the co-main event and Mackenzie Dern will return against Hannah Cifers to open the main card.

The featured bout on the prelims card will see Katlyn Chookagian face Antonina Shevchenko.

Chookagian last bout was an unsuccessful flyweight title challenge against Antonina’s sister Valentina.

White also plans to hold multiple fight cards on Fight Island this summer, with the UFC president staying on location the entire time.

"Right now we're looking at June and we're literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month and I'm going to stay on the island for a month," said White. "I'll probably be there for the whole month of July."