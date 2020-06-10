United States captain Steve Stricker will have six at-large selections for a potential Ryder Cup in the fall as opposed to the regular four selections due to the shortage of PGA Tour events this season because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

Furthermore, instead of the eight automatic qualifiers, there will only be six which will be determined following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Aug. 30. Stricker will make his captain picks on Sept. 2 or 3, according to Harig.

Stricker, 53, says since the PGA season has been altered so drastically, there was no choice but to change the Ryder Cup selection process.

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria," Stricker said. "After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events -- including just one major championship -- would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and increase in the number of captain's selections from four to six.

"These changes were sparked by circumstance, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September."

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, but still has the possibility of being postponed due to the pandemic.

Team Europe defeated Team USA 17.5-10.5 in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The PGA Tour, along with the rest of the sports word, was brought to a halt in mid-March, but will make it's return this weekend with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.