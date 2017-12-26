BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Mittelstadt and Kieffer Bellows each scored two goals, Joseph Woll made 17 saves and the United States began its title defence at the world junior hockey championship with a 9-0 victory over Denmark on Tuesday night.

In other preliminary-round games, the Czech Republic upset Russia 5-4, Sweden beat Belarus 6-1 and Canada held on for a 4-2 win over Finland.

Max Jones, Kailer Yamamoto, Patrick Harper, Andrew Peeke and Dylan Samberg also scored for the U.S., which had three goals in the first nine minutes.

Mittelstadt, the most recent first-round draft choice for the Buffalo Sabres, scored his second goal to make it 5-0 late in the first period.

U.S. coach Bob Motzko remained undefeated in the world junior championships.

After winning last year’s tournament in Montreal, the U.S. is seeking back-to-back gold medals for the first time. Denmark placed fifth last year, its highest finish in history.