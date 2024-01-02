Gabe Perreault scored two goals and assisted another to lead the U.S. over Latvia 7-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Drew Fortescue, Danny Nelson, Rutger McGroarty, Will Smith and Oliver Moore were the other goal scorers for the Group B winners.

After a two assist effort in the quarterfinal, Cutter Gauthier leapfrogged his way to the tournament lead in points. His total now stands at 10, just ahead of the Slovakian duo of Filip Mesar and Servac Petrovsky, who each have nine respectively.

U.S. goalie Jacob Fowler allowed two goals on 25 shots for the win in a game that never seemed to be in doubt for the United States.

Latvia was eliminated from this year's tournament with the loss, but were able to advance past the group stages for the second time in three years.

Latvia's captain Dans Locmelis scored both goals for his team, but it wouldn't be enough to stop the American's offensive onslaught in this one.

Goalie Deivs Rolovs finished the game with 34 saves on 41 shots in the loss after being pelted with shots from start to finish.

With the victory, the U.S. will play either Finland or Switzerland in the tournament's semifinals.

Watch all of the action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on TSN.