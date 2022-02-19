Members of the U.S. men’s hockey team were involved in a noisy late-night party at the Olympic Village that has prompted a conversation between the U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Hockey.

The USOPC confirmed to The Associated Press that a noise complaint was reported. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out.

It was not at all like the 1998 Nagano Olympics when U.S. players from the NHL caused $3,000 in damage by trashing apartments and throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher through windows to a courtyard below.

“We hold Team USA athletes to very high standards of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement sent to The AP. “We have spoken to USA Hockey leadership, affirmed those expectations and can confirm that athletes will remain in the village until their scheduled departures.”