U.S. women beat France in 3x3 basketball for second straight win

PARIS (AP) — Dearica Hamby made a layup with four seconds remaining to lift the defending champion U.S. women to a 14-13 win over France on Friday in 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. has won two in a row since it dropped its first three games in pool play.

“We needed some confidence,” Hamby said. “We felt like each game we are getting better in some areas and we’ve found what works for us defensively.”

The U.S. was up by three after a basket by Rhyne Howard with just more than a minute to go. France got a layup from Myriam Djekoundade before Marie Eve Paget’s 2-pointer tied it with 20 seconds remaining.

Hailey Van Lith then missed a shot for the U.S., but the team got the ball back to set up the game-winner.

Laetitia Guapo had a chance to give France the win at the buzzer, but her 2-pointer was short.

Hamby, Cierra Burdick and Van Lith had four points each. Burdick also grabbed seven rebounds.

“It always helps to win,” Burdick said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, we were disappointed in the way we started this tournament ... (but) it’s not over. It’s not about how you start but how you finish."

France, which got five points from Guapo, fell to 1-4 with the loss.

Germany 18, China 15

Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China for its fourth win in pool play.

Mingling Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13-all. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.

Chen had six points and five assists for China, which fell to 2-3 in pool play.

Australia 21, Azerbaijan 12

Marena Whittle had eight points and Alex Wilson added seven for Australia.

Australia raced out to a 7-1 lead thanks to two early 2-pointers from Whittle. A 4-2 run by Azerbaijan cut the lead to 12-8 with about four minutes to go.

But Australia scored the next three points to pad the lead, and a free throw by Wilson ended it with two minutes remaining.

Azerbaijan, which got six points and five rebounds from Tiffany Hayes, dropped to 1-4 in pool play.

Spain 21, Australia 17

Sandra Ygueravide and Vega Gimeno had nine points each as Spain downed Australia.

Australia led by four early before Spain scored the next seven points, including two 2-pointers from Gimeno, to take an 8-5 lead with 6 1/2 minutes left.

Australia used a 5-0 run to tie it at 16 with three minutes remaining. Spain outscored Australia 5-1 after that, capped by a free throw from Gimeno, to end it with 1:50 remaining.

Spain improves to 3-2 in pool play with the win and Australia is 4-2 after a win and a loss Friday.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games