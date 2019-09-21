CALGARY — Adam Sinagra threw for 347 yards and a touchdown as the Calgary Dinos beat the Regina Rams 20-7 on Friday to remain undefeated in U Sports football action.

Sinagra had the game put away by halftime as Calgary went into the break with a 17-0 lead.

Jalen Philpot was Sinagra's top target with 13 catches for 138 yards, while Nathanael Durkan had seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown for the Dinos (4-0).

Seb Britton was just 13 for 36 for 218 yards and an interception for the Rams (1-3)

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019