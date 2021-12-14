UConn's Bueckers out eight weeks after knee surgery

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday with her recovery estimated to be eight weeks.

The surgery repaired an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear that Bueckers suffered during UConn's game on Dec. 5 vs. Notre Dame.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter over the Fighting Irish while bringing the ball up the court.

The sophomore guard is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals over six games this season.