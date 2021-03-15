UConn women’s basketball coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19, the school has announced.

All Tier I personnel have tested negative for COVID-19 since daily testing commenced, per NCAA Tournament protocol, on Tuesday, March 9.https://t.co/nkuewOx4bV — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 15, 2021

Auriemma, who tested positive on Sunday, Mar. 14, is isolating at his home and is not experiencing any symptoms, per UConn. The coach received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mar. 10, according to the university.

"I'm feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days," Auriemma said in a press release. "Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence. This revelation is a reminder that, while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we are not on the other side of this pandemic yet. The full effect of vaccines does not occur until 14 days after our last vaccine dose, and for those of us getting two-dose vaccine, that means we're not in the clear after just one-dose. My team and I need to remain vigilant in the areas of mask-wearing and social distancing as we continue this fight against COVID."

UConn is slated to receive a No. 1 seed tonight for the women's NCAA Tournament, which begins on Sunday, Mar. 21. Auriemma will be not be eligible to rejoin UConn before March 24 and will thus miss at least the team's first game of the tournament.

UConn has won 11 championships under Auriemma.

