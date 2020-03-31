NYON, Switzerland — Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined for fans displaying offensive banners at games, UEFA said Tuesday.

Bayern was ordered to pay 20,000 euros ($22,000) for “transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature” during a Champions League game at Chelsea in February.

Fans unfurled banners in English protesting the “pricing insanity” of clubs charging away fans for tickets.

UEFA also fined Bayern an extra 20,000 euros ($22,000) for crowd disturbances at Stamford Bridge, where the German champion won 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16. The return game has not been played.

Eintracht fans displayed profane slogans aimed at UEFA and opponent Salzburg at a Europa League game in February.

Salzburg has long-standing ownership and sponsorship ties to the energy drink firm Red Bull which owns German club Leipzig.

UEFA fined Eintracht 15,000 euros ($16,500) for “transmitting a provocative message,” and 10,000 euros ($11,000) for “bringing UEFA into disrepute.” The total fine was 57,000 euros ($62,800) with charges added for stadium management rules breaches.

Manchester City is appealing against a two-year UEFA ban from the Champions League, and now must pay a 3,000 euros ($3,300) fine for a uniform rules violations at its most recent game in the competition.

UEFA cited a rule governing the size of sponsor logos on warm-up jackets in announcing the “kit infringement” before City's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in February.

No date has been announced for a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing where City will challenge its ban for misleading UEFA and breaking financial monitoring rules.

___

