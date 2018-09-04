Free agent goaltender Jeff Glass said Sunday he will join the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout contract for training camp this month.

The 32-year-old, who made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, announced the deal on the Bosco Podcast, according to host Nick Godin.

Jeff Glass just announced on our podcast (@BoscoPodcast) that he's signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames. — Nick Godin (@FlyingOrr) September 3, 2018

Glass posted a 3-7-3 record in 15 games with the Blackhawks last season with a 3.36 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

A 2004 third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators, Glass played in the AHL, ECHL and KHL before finally getting into an NHL game last season.

In 28 contests with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs last season, he had a 15-9-1 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage.