UFC weigh-ins are never short of drama and prior to UFC 221, this was definitely no exception.

UFC 221 is operating under a unique set of circumstances due to the regulations imposed by the Government of Western Australia's Combat Sports Commission, which does not allow fighters to weigh in more than 24 hours before the start of an event.

As a result, the commission decided to only do one set of weigh-ins (a merged official and ceremonial weigh-in), which took place at 11am Saturday morning in Australia, as the event starts at 8am on Sunday morning due to the time difference and standard 10pm et main card start time for all pay-per-view events.

All fighters made weight with the exception of two - Jussier Formiga (126.15 lbs) and Yoel Romero (188.3 lbs). Both had two hours to make weight, which Formiga did easily only having to shed 0.15 lbs.

The tricky part is that the 40-year-old Romero is scheduled for the main event to fight for the interim middleweight title and needs to weigh 185.0 pounds or less or only his opponent, Luke Rockhold - who made weight, would be eligible to compete for the interim title.

Romero returned two hours later and weighed 187.7 lbs.

The issue is that Rockhold still needed to accept the fight for it to proceed due to having the option of whether he wants to fight an overweight opponent since those aren't the terms of the fight contract.

After more than two hours of negotiations, sources told Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting that the bout had been agreed to. Rockhold will be the only fighter eligible to win the interim middleweight championship and will receive a percentage of Romero's purse and win bonus (should Romero win). Romero will not be eligible for a performance bonus.

This is the first time that Romero, the former Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling, has missed weight in his professional MMA career.

The preliminary card for UFC 221 airs at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2.