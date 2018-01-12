The UFC has added veteran MMA commentator Jimmy Smith to their broadcast team, the promotion announced on Friday.

Smith mutually parted way with Bellator at the end of 2017 after the expiration of his contract.

Honored to be a part of the @ufc and getting to call the biggest fights in the world!! Can’t wait to get to know everyone there and show how hard I can work!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) January 12, 2018

“I am honored to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018,” Smith said in a release. “It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world.”

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reports that his first assignment will be working the studio show for UFC 220.